Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych, Australian Open live score: Test for Swiss king

Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych men’s singles Round 3 Australian Open match is the feature tie today. With Novak Djokovic crashing out and Andy Murray on a roll, all eyes will be on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Catch live tennis score and updates of Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych here.

3:19 pm IST: Fifth seeded Kei Nishikori has won the first set against Lacko 6-4

3:07 pm IST: In the Rod Laver Arena, Barty has taken the second set against Barthel, which means the match would be decided in the third set. That also ameans that the Federer-Berdych match will happen in another 30-odd minutes.

2:41 pm IST: Meanwhile, Andy Murray made a very honest admission commenting on Novak Djokovic’s shock second round loss to Denis Istomin.

2:26 pm IST: Another top player, the fifth seeded Kei Nishikori is about to start his Rd 3 match against Slovakia’s Lukas Lacko

2:20 pm IST: Federer vs Berdych match will start at the Rod Laver Arena after a third round game between Ashleigh Barty and Mona Barthel, where the latter has won the first set 6-4.

2:01 pm IST: Meanwhile, players have got a feel of the Australian wildlife too. Watch this sensational video

1:58 pm IST: India had mixed luck today. While Rohan Bopanna is out, Sania Mirza has progressed.

1:53 pm IST: Meanwhile, Saturday’s schedule is out. Lot of big guns like Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams will be in action

1:49 pm IST: Lot of interest in the Federer vs Berdych match. Unlike the previous occasions, there is pressure on Federer. But you have to wait a bit for the match to start. Currently, a women’s singles third round match between Ashleigh Barty of the US and Mona Barthel of Germany is under way. It’s 1-1 in the first set.

Last 🥊s before battle: Fed gets his feel for @RodLaverArena ahead of his 3R v Berdych tonight (after Barty-Bartel). #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ZyCoO1Sxe8 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2017

13:12 hrs IST: In the last five matches between Federer and Berdych, the swiss maestro has won all five. Most of the matches were on hard courts.

13:04 hrs IST: It is an Ashes contest in the Tennis world as well. Britain’s Daniel Evans is up against Australia’s Bernard Tomic. We are coming closer to the big clash between Federer and Berdych.

12:50 hrs IST: Venus Williams has made good progress in her third round match against Ying-Ying Duan as she clinches the first set 6-1.

12:24 hrs IST: Stanislas Wawrinka makes it to round 4, beats Viktor Troicki 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (9).

12:20 hrs IST: In the men’s section, Andy Murray and Jo Wilfried Tsonga have entered the fourth round, along with Andreas Seppi. Stanislas Wawrinka, though, is struggling.

12:18 hrs IST: Angelique Kerber, the defending champion and top seed, has entered the fourth round with a straight sets 6-0 6-4 victory over Kristyna Pliskova

12:15 hrs IST: It has been an interesting day 5 at the Australian Open. There have not been many surprises, but the big talking point will be this match between Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych.

In terms of statistics, the odds are in favour of Swiss master Roger Federer. The 35-year-old Federer has won 16 of the 22 matches he has played against Czech star Tomas Berdych. That includes the last five meetings between the pair.

Federer has not won a Grand Slam since winning Wimbledon in 2012. There have been concerns about his fitness after knee injury, illness and back problems ruled him out of action for the bulk of 2016.

Federer, who tore the meniscus in his knee at the Australian Open, was forced to have surgery after Wimbledon. He did not play again and dropped to 17th in the world entering this season’s opening grand slam in Melbourne.

At least I have a backup career as a bongo player 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/C8xl0pW9Pu — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 4, 2017

The last time Roger Federer met Tomas Berdych before the fourth round of a tournament, the Czech was 22 years old and the pair were at the Beijing Olympics.

Jumping into 2017 like... pic.twitter.com/cHST99bsnc — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 3, 2017

Since that third-round encounter, which Federer won, they have met 13 times in knockout matches, 11 of which have been in quarter-finals or later.

“I know I’ve got to lift my game a little bit,” Federer said. “The court plays fast and he’s caused difficulties for me in the past on faster courts; Cincinnati, New York, Wimbledon, Olympics in Athens.

“I know what he’s got,” said Federer.