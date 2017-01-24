 Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski fight into Australian Open quarterfinals | tennis | Hindustan Times
Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski fight into Australian Open quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski won the first set, went down in the second before rebounding strongly in the third set tie-breaker to beat Lukasz Kubot and Chan Yung-jan 6-4, 5-7, 10-3. Bopanna-Dabrowski will meet Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig in the ...

tennis Updated: Jan 24, 2017 13:46 IST
ANI
ANI
Rohan Bopanna (in pic) and partner Gabriela Dabrowski took one hour and 16 minutes to beat Lukasz Kubot and Chan Yung-jan at the Australian Open on Tuesday. (AFP/Getty Images)

Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski produced a spirited fight back to book their place in the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open here on Tuesday. The pair won 6-4, 5-7, 10-3.

After winning the first set, the Indo-Canadian unseeded pair went down in the second before rebounding strongly in the third set tie-breaker against the Polish-Taiwanese team of Lukasz Kubot and Chan Yung-jan in the second-round match that lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

Bopanna and Dabrowski will now lock horns with Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig, who beat Saisai Zheng and Alexander Peya 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 in their second round match.

Second seeded Sania Mirza and Croatian Dodig entered the second round after beating Germany’s Laura Siegemund and Croatian Mate Pavic 7-5, 6-4.

On Monday, Leander Paes and his Swiss partner Martina Hingis sealed a quarterfinal berth in mixed doubles after clinching a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win over the Australian duo of Matt Reid and Casey Dellacqua in a one-sided contest that lasted just 54 minutes.

