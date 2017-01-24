Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski fight into Australian Open quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski produced a spirited fight back to book their place in the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open here on Tuesday. The pair won 6-4, 5-7, 10-3.

After winning the first set, the Indo-Canadian unseeded pair went down in the second before rebounding strongly in the third set tie-breaker against the Polish-Taiwanese team of Lukasz Kubot and Chan Yung-jan in the second-round match that lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

Bopanna and Dabrowski will now lock horns with Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig, who beat Saisai Zheng and Alexander Peya 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 in their second round match.

Second seeded Sania Mirza and Croatian Dodig entered the second round after beating Germany’s Laura Siegemund and Croatian Mate Pavic 7-5, 6-4.

On Monday, Leander Paes and his Swiss partner Martina Hingis sealed a quarterfinal berth in mixed doubles after clinching a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win over the Australian duo of Matt Reid and Casey Dellacqua in a one-sided contest that lasted just 54 minutes.