Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig battle into Cincinnati Open quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig showcased a spirited performance to bounce back from a set down and book a place in the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the 2017 Cincinnati Open on Thursday.

After losing the first set by a whisker, the Indo-Croatian duo bounced back strongly to post a 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 win over the Colombian-Italian team of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Fabio Fognini in a thrilling last-16 clash of the men’s doubles event.

Bopanna and Dodig, who are seeded seventh in the tournament, will now cross swords with Brazil’s Marcelo Melo and Poland’s Lukasz Kubot for a place in the semifinals.

Bopanna and Dodig are in good form and finished as runners-up in the Montreal Masters after losing to the French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the final.

Bopanna is the lone Indian left in the men’s section of the tournament after Ramkumar Ramanathan’s second-round exit in the singles and Leander Paes’ shocking first-round defeat in the men’s doubles event, playing with Germany’s Alexander Zverev.