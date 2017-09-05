 Rohan Bopanna loses mixed doubles quarterfinal at US Open tennis | tennis | Hindustan Times
Rohan Bopanna loses mixed doubles quarterfinal at US Open tennis

Rohan Bopanna’s exit from the US Open leaves Sania Mirza as the only Indian left in the tennis tournament.

tennis Updated: Sep 05, 2017 09:37 IST
HT Correspondent
India's Rohan Bopanna (R) and partner Gabriela Dabrowski (L) of Canada lost their mixed doubles quarterfinal at the US Open on Monday.
India's Rohan Bopanna (R) and partner Gabriela Dabrowski (L) of Canada lost their mixed doubles quarterfinal at the US Open on Monday.

The Indian campaign at the US Open received another jolt as Rohan Bopanna lost his mixed doubles quarterfinal in New York on Monday.

Playing on Court 17, Bopanna and Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski lost 6-4, 3-6, 8-10 to New Zealand-Chinese Taipei third seeds Hao-Ching Chan and Michael Venus in an hour and four minutes.

The Indo-Canadian seventh seeds are the reigning French Open champions.

Sania Mirza is the only Indian left in the tournament and she will play her women’s doubles quarterfinal with Chinese Shuai Peng on Wednesday.

