Rohan Bopanna loses mixed doubles quarterfinal at US Open tennis

The Indian campaign at the US Open received another jolt as Rohan Bopanna lost his mixed doubles quarterfinal in New York on Monday.

Playing on Court 17, Bopanna and Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski lost 6-4, 3-6, 8-10 to New Zealand-Chinese Taipei third seeds Hao-Ching Chan and Michael Venus in an hour and four minutes.

The Indo-Canadian seventh seeds are the reigning French Open champions.

Sania Mirza is the only Indian left in the tournament and she will play her women’s doubles quarterfinal with Chinese Shuai Peng on Wednesday.