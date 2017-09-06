Sania Mirza and Peng Shuai eye US Open women’s doubles semi-final berth

Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai will aim to book their place in the semi-finals of the US Open when they head into the last-eight clash of the women’s doubles event here on Wednesday.

The Indo-Chinese duo will take on the fifth-seeded team of Hungary’s Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova of Czech Republic for a place in the last-four.

Earlier, the fourth-seeded pair of Mirza and Shuai took two hours and 18 minutes to get the better of Sorana Cirstea and Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 on the Grandstand court.

The team clinched their third-round match over the Romanian-Spanish team in a dramatic fashion to come from 0-4 down in the third set.

Sania Mirza and Peng Shuai also saved two match points before winning the clash. Mirza, in the women’s doubles, is the only Indian left in the tournament.

Last month, Mirza and Peng, who had joined forces at the beginning of the US Open Series, had made it to the semi-finals of the 2017 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati before slumping to a straight-sets defeat at the hands of Taiwanese-Romanian pair of Hsieh Su-wei and Monica Niculescu.