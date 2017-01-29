Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig vs Spears-Cabal Australian Open mixed doubles final, LIVE

Sania Mirza will be contesting her fifth final at the Australian Open today. The Indian tennis queen has won twice - 2016 women’s doubles with Martina Hingis and 2009 mixed doubles with Mahesh Bhupathi. At Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, Sania Mirza will eye an Australian Open treble. Catch live score and updates of Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig vs Abigail Spears-Jan Sebastian Cabal here. (PREVIEW | LIVE STREAMING) ALL TIMINGS BELOW in IST.

9:43 AM: Here’s a look at the live streaming details for the Australian Open men’s singles final between long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

9:31 AM: This will be the fifth Australian Open final for Sania Mirza, while it will the first appearance for her partner Ivan Dodig.

9:16 AM: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig defeated the pair of Sam Groth and Samantha Stosur in a hard-fought encounter to reach the Australian Open final.

9:04 AM: Sania Mirza has already won three Grand Slam titles in the mixed doubles category (2009 Australian Open, 2012 French Open, 2014 US Open).

Seeded second, Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig will meet the unseeded American-Colombian duo of Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal. For the statistically minded, this is the second time Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig have made a Grand Slam final as pair.

After joining forces last season, they reached the French Open final before losing to Leander Paes and Martina Hingis in a closely-fought encounter.

If the Indo-Croatian pair triumphs today, Sania will pocket her seventh Grand Slam overall and fourth mixed title.

For Ivan Dodig, it will be his second Major after the 2015 French Open men’s doubles title with Marcelo Melo.