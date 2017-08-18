 Sania Mirza-Peng Shuai advance to semis at Cincinnati Masters | tennis | Hindustan Times
The Indo-Chinese duo of Sania Mirza and Peng Shuai advanced to the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Masters on Thursday

tennis Updated: Aug 18, 2017 14:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Sania Mirza and her partner Peng Shuai reached the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters.
Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai booked their place in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-7, 10-3 win over the Romanian pair of Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru.

The Indo-Chinese partner started well, taking the first set 6-3.

READ | Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig battle into Cincinnati Open quarterfinals

The sceond set was a tighter affair, as it headed into a tie-breaker. Sania-Shuai managed to win just one point in the tie-break, as the match headed into a deciding 10-point match tie breaker.

Sania and Shuai dominated the decider, winning it 10-3, to seal their place in the semifinals.

