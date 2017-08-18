Sania Mirza-Peng Shuai advance to semis at Cincinnati Masters
The Indo-Chinese duo of Sania Mirza and Peng Shuai advanced to the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Masters on Thursdaytennis Updated: Aug 18, 2017 14:07 IST
Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai booked their place in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-7, 10-3 win over the Romanian pair of Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru.
The Indo-Chinese partner started well, taking the first set 6-3.
READ | Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig battle into Cincinnati Open quarterfinals
The sceond set was a tighter affair, as it headed into a tie-breaker. Sania-Shuai managed to win just one point in the tie-break, as the match headed into a deciding 10-point match tie breaker.
Sania and Shuai dominated the decider, winning it 10-3, to seal their place in the semifinals.