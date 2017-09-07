Sania Mirza, Peng Shuai enter semi-final of US Open women’s doubles

Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai put up yet another commendable display as they defeated the Hungarian-Czech duo of Tímea Babos and Andrea Hlaváčková 7-6 (5), 6-4 to enter the semi-final of the US Open 2017 on Thursday.

The Indo-Chinese duo were solid on their first serves as Babos-Hlaváčková committed some unforced errors. However, at 2-2, Sania and Peng broke Babos’ serve but the Hungarian-Czech duo broke back immediately. Both players maintained intensity and held their serve without much pressure. The first set headed into the tie-breaker and after 61 minutes, Sania and Peng clinched the set 7-6.

The second set also started on an aggressive note with no serve being broken. However, with Sania and Peng leading 3-2, they capitalised on a couple of errors by Babos-Hlaváčková to break their service game and take a 4-2 lead. At 5-3, Sania-Peng were serving for the match but more drama ensued as Babos-Hlaváčková broke back to give the Indo-Chinese duo some nerves.

Sania-Peng created some opportunities and had the chance to seal the match by breaking the service of the Hungarian-Czech duo. However, Babos-Hlaváčková held their nerve and managed to stall the moment. Four further deuces in which Sania-Peng or Babos-Hlaváčková could close out the game. However, on the fifth attempt, Babos-Hlaváčková finally closed out the game which lasted 15 minutes.

Sania served for the match but this time she held her nerve as she closed out the game and the set 6-4 to enter into the semis.

Sania won the US Open doubles title in 2015 when she partnered Martina Hingis. The Indian would be aiming to add yet another title to her list.