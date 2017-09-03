Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna progress at US Open tennis

Indian tennis players Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna won their respective matches in New York on Saturday to advance in the US Open.

Fourth seeds Sania and Shuai Peng of China took two hours and 13 minutes to defeat Slovakian pairing of Jana Cepelova and Magdalena Rybarikova 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3 on Court 7 to enter the third round of women’s doubles.

The Indo-China pair will next take on Romanian-Spanish combine of Sorana Cirstea and Sara Sorribes Tormo for a place in the quarterfinals.

Later, French Open champions Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski beat British-Finnish pairing of Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen 6-4, 4-6, 13-11 in their opener in an hour and 17 minutes on Court 11 of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The Indo-Canadian mixed doubles seventh seeds will face American-Spanish combination of Nicholas Monroe and María José Martínez Sánchez in the second round.