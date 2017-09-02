Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl - Wishes pour in for tennis legend

Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl on Friday and this prompted an outpouring of delight from fellow professionals, celebrities and fans of the sporting icon.

Williams, who will turn 36 later this month, was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Following the news, Serena was swiftly greeted with an avalanche of congratulations from well-wishers. Rafael Nadal, who has won 15 Grand Slam titles, led the congratulations by wishing her on his official Twitter handle.

Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!! https://t.co/u4edTrqIbB — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 1, 2017

Serena, who won the Australian Open 2017 while newly pregnant, won her 23rd Grand Slam title and has said that she will return to the tournament in 2018 as she aims to go past Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

Serena, who unveiled her pregnant body in a nude cover photo for the magazine Vanity Fair in June, plans to tie the knot with Ohanian later this year after the birth. The couple announced their engagement in December after meeting in 2015 in Rome.

Following her win in the Australian, Serena had said that she was determined to get past Court’s record. “Obviously, if I have a chance to go out there and catch up with Margaret, I am not going to pass that up. If anything, this pregnancy has given me a new power.”

Pop star Beyonce also congratulated Serena on her Instagram account, along with Chess Grandmaster Susan Polgar.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

There were several tweets from other media personalities and celebrities which congratulated Serena on the new addition in the family.

4:00 Serena Williams daughter is born

4:04 Serena Williams daughter ranked in top 100 for WTA — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 1, 2017

We're sending all our love and best wishes to @serenawilliams, who has reportedly gone into labor! #USTA pic.twitter.com/ujEp6QzGN4 — USTA (@usta) September 1, 2017