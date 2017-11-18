Serena Williams reveals inspiration behind dress in wedding with Alexis Ohanian

American tennis star Serena Williams tied the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Friday in a star studded Beauty and the Beast-themed ceremony in New Orleans.

After getting engaged to Ohanian who is the co-founder of Reddit, in December, Williams also gave birth to their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr just two months ago.

Serena posted a picture of herself in her wedding dress on Instagram shortly after the proceedings had ended. The dress was designed by Sarah Burton, Alexander McQueen’s head designer, also taking small inspirations from the Disney classic.

“I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself. I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece,” Serena was quoted as saying by Vogue.

The wedding ceremony was attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Eva Longoria and of course the bride’s sister – Venus Williams.

The couple notably took out time to pose with their 11-month-old daughter, who watched the rituals from her grandmother, Oracene Price’s lap after walking down the aisle.

After the ceremony which also included a couple dance with her hubby to the tunes of the ‘Tale As Old As Time’, a Beauty and Beast original track, the wedding party moved to a nearby hotel for a six-hour brunch function, according to Daily Mail.