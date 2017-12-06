Serena Williams ‘very likely’ to defend her Australian Open tennis title

Serena Williams appears set to make her return from a year away from tennis at the Australian Open.

Williams was triumphant at Melbourne Park earlier this year, a victory made all the more remarkable after it was determined the American was eight weeks pregnant at the time.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion has since given birth to a daughter, Alexis Olympia, and wed internet mogul Alexis Ohanian.

And Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley believes the first major of the year will be able to accommodate Serena’s bolstered following.

“It’s very likely,” Tiley told the Herald Sun. “She’s got her visa, she’s entered, she’s practicing and she’s probably just got to find a bit more space for a bigger entourage.”

Victory over her sister Venus last year moved Williams one behind Margaret Court’s all-time record of major wins.

“There’s no question that she’ll be ready in our view and she wants to break a record that is Margaret Court’s,” Tiley added.

“It would be a pretty significant accomplishment for her to be able to do that.”