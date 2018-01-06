Simona Halep fires Australian Open warning with Shenzhen Open tennis title
Simona Halep will be confident heading into this year;s Australian Open after she won the Shenzhen Open tennis title on Saturday.
Agence France-Presse, Shenzhen
World number one Simona Halep fired a warning to her Australian Open rivals on Saturday, beating Katerina Siniakova in three sets to win the Shenzhen Open.
The Romanian saw off the reigning champion from the Czech Republic 6-1, 2-6, 6-0 in 72 minutes in southern China.
The 26-year-old Halep is guaranteed top seeding for the Australian Open, the season’s first Grand Slam, which begins in Melbourne on January 15.