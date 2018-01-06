 Simona Halep fires Australian Open warning with Shenzhen Open tennis title | tennis | Hindustan Times
Simona Halep fires Australian Open warning with Shenzhen Open tennis title

Simona Halep will be confident heading into this year;s Australian Open after she won the Shenzhen Open tennis title on Saturday.

tennis Updated: Jan 06, 2018 18:17 IST
Simona Halep in action during her Shehzhen Open tennis final match against Katerina Siniakova.
Simona Halep in action during her Shehzhen Open tennis final match against Katerina Siniakova.(AFP)

World number one Simona Halep fired a warning to her Australian Open rivals on Saturday, beating Katerina Siniakova in three sets to win the Shenzhen Open.

The Romanian saw off the reigning champion from the Czech Republic 6-1, 2-6, 6-0 in 72 minutes in southern China.

The 26-year-old Halep is guaranteed top seeding for the Australian Open, the season’s first Grand Slam, which begins in Melbourne on January 15.

