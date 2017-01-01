Somdev Devvarman announces retirement from professional tennis

One of India’s most promising singles players in recent time, Somdev Devvarman, has called time on his career, announcing the move via Twitter on Sunday.

Starting 2017 on a new note, retiring from pro tennis. Thanks to everyone for the love and support over the years. #newyearnewbeginnings — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) January 1, 2017

Devvarman, currently 909th in the ATP rankings, has been missing from the circuit for a few months now. Recently, he was rumoured to have shown interest in becoming the coach of India’s Davis Cup side in place of Zeeshan Ali.

Rohan Bopanna congratulated Devvarman and wished him well on his future endeavours.

Congrats bro for everything. Wishing you the very best for the new beginings. All the best ☺☺🖒🖒 https://t.co/z03kz4H7vn — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) January 1, 2017

Devvarman, who in 2009 became the only Indian to have reached the final of the Chennai Open singles event, won the singles gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Later that year, he also won singles gold at the Asian Games apart from a doubles gold along with Sanam Singh.

In 2011, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award.