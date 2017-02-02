 St Petersburg Open: Venus Williams loses first match since Australian Open final | tennis | Hindustan Times
tennis Updated: Feb 02, 2017 23:22 IST
AP
AP
St Petersburg Open

Venus Williams returns the ball to Kristina Mladenovic during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2017.(AP)

Venus Williams lost her first match since the Australian Open to Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-1 in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Thursday.

Seeded fourth, Williams showed none of the spark which took her to the Australian Open final last weekend, failing to record a single winner in the opening set compared to 15 for her French opponent.

Mladenovic broke the tired-looking Williams in the first game of the second set and swiftly wrapped up the second-round win. Williams received a bye in the first round.

Kristina Mladenovic of France returns the ball to Venus Williams of U.S. during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2017 tennis tournament. (AP)

In the quarterfinals, Mladenovic meets defending St. Petersburg champion Roberta Vinci, who beat Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-4. Vinci, the sixth-seeded Italian, was broken twice in the first set.

Also, second-seeded Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia cruised past Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2, 6-2 and into the quarterfinals.

Cibulkova will play fifth-seeded Russian Elena Vesnina, who progressed by defeating France’s Alize Cornet 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

