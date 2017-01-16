 Stan Wawrinka survives scare from Martin Klizan to reach Australian Open Rd 2 | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 16, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Stan Wawrinka survives scare from Martin Klizan to reach Australian Open Rd 2

tennis Updated: Jan 16, 2017 18:44 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Highlight Story

Stan Wawrinka shakes hands after winning against Slovakia's Martin Klizan in their Rd 1 match of Australian Open (REUTERS)

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka survived a scare from Slovakia’s Martin Klizan on Monday, fighting back from a break down in the final set to move into the Australian Open second round with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

It took the world number four more than three hours to knock out his opponent to cries of “Allez Stan” from the crowd after he had struggled early on to cope with Klizan’s signature delicate dropshots.

READ | Roger Federer edges past Jurgen Melzer in Australian Open Rd 1

Wawrinka, a three-times grand slam champion, gradually found the range on his lethal forehand, however, and he has never lost in the Australian Open first round in 12 visits to Melbourne Park.

He will face American Steve Johnson in the second round after the world number 30 beat Argentina’s Frederico Delbonis 6-3 6-4 6-4.

tags

more from tennis

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<