Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi’s son Jaden commits to play baseball at USC

Former tennis stars Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi’s 15-year-old son has committed to play baseball at USC.

Jaden Agassi, a high school sophomore who plays on the Las Vegas Recruits travel team, made the announcement on his private Instagram account, which his uncle tweeted. Agassi is a member of the 2020 recruiting class.

READ | Fabio Fognini fears Australian Open ban after sexist tirade in US Open loss

As a pitcher, Agassi, who is 6-foot-2 and almost 200 pounds, consistently hits the mid- to upper-80s with his fastball. He also plays third base.

Graf won 22 grand slam singles titles in her career, and Agassi won eight.