 Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi’s son Jaden commits to play baseball at USC | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 06, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi’s son Jaden commits to play baseball at USC

A high school sophomore, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi’s son Jaden Agassi, 15, has a fastball that hits 87 mph and also plays third base

tennis Updated: Sep 06, 2017 20:33 IST
Omnisport
Jaden Agassi (C) is the son of tennis greats Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi.
Jaden Agassi (C) is the son of tennis greats Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi.(Twitter/phillipagassi)

Former tennis stars Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi’s 15-year-old son has committed to play baseball at USC.

Jaden Agassi, a high school sophomore who plays on the Las Vegas Recruits travel team, made the announcement on his private Instagram account, which his uncle tweeted. Agassi is a member of the 2020 recruiting class.

READ | Fabio Fognini fears Australian Open ban after sexist tirade in US Open loss

As a pitcher, Agassi, who is 6-foot-2 and almost 200 pounds, consistently hits the mid- to upper-80s with his fastball. He also plays third base.

Graf won 22 grand slam singles titles in her career, and Agassi won eight.

more from tennis
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you