Sumit Nagal shocks Blaz Kavcic, to face Yuki Bhambri in Bengaluru Open tennis semis

India’s unseeded Sumit Nagal shocked top seed Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia to book a semifinal clash with compatriot Yuki Bhambri in the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger tennis tournament on Thursday.

Kavcic was tipped to win the quarterfinal tie but Sumit outplayed him in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 at the KSLTA Stadium here.

In the semifinals, Sumit will face Yuki Bhambri who defeated compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-5, 6-2 in another quarterfinal match of the $100,000 tournament.

Asked about Friday’s semifinals, Yuki said, “It does not really matter whom I am playing in the semifinals. I will just focus on my game.”

Yuki had beaten Spain’s Pedro Martinez 6-2, 7-6 yesterday to enter the quarterfinals.

In another quarterfinal match, Tsung-Hua Yang of Chinese Taipei defeated Frenchman Antoine Escoffier 6-4, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash with Great Britain’s Jay Clarke who beat Croatian Ante Pavic 6-2, 4-6, 7-6.