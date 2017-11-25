 Tennis star Andy Murray mercilessly mocks USA president Donald Trump | tennis | Hindustan Times
Tennis star Andy Murray mercilessly mocks USA president Donald Trump

Tennis ace Andy Murray mocked Donald Trump after the USA President claimed he turned down a chance to be Time’s “Person of the Year.”

tennis Updated: Nov 25, 2017 11:14 IST
By Ante Jukic
Time off the tennis court has evidently sharpened Andy Murray’s Twitter fingers, after a hilariously pointed parody of Donald Trump.
Time off the tennis court has evidently sharpened Andy Murray’s Twitter fingers, after a hilariously pointed parody of Donald Trump. (Twitter )

If slandering United States president Donald Trump on social media was a sport, Andy Murray’s Twitter game would have made countless play of the day lists on Friday.

After Trump’s provocative tweet over the prospect of winning Time’s Man of the Year award, former world number one Murray went and won the Internet for the day, to compensate for lack of recent silverware.

(Read | Andy Murray splits with coach Ivan Lendl again, targets fitness for 2018 season)

With the same mix of authority and intellect he displays from the baseline, three-time grand slam champion Murray – sidelined with injury – responded emphatically.

Well, Murray did not technically respond. He sub-tweeted, but it was nevertheless dazzling.

Murray, the former world number one who has had an injury-ravaged 2017, recently split once again with coach Ivan Lendl as he aims to regain full fitness for the 2018 season.

