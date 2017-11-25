Tennis star Andy Murray mercilessly mocks USA president Donald Trump

If slandering United States president Donald Trump on social media was a sport, Andy Murray’s Twitter game would have made countless play of the day lists on Friday.

After Trump’s provocative tweet over the prospect of winning Time’s Man of the Year award, former world number one Murray went and won the Internet for the day, to compensate for lack of recent silverware.

(Read | Andy Murray splits with coach Ivan Lendl again, targets fitness for 2018 season)

With the same mix of authority and intellect he displays from the baseline, three-time grand slam champion Murray – sidelined with injury – responded emphatically.

Well, Murray did not technically respond. He sub-tweeted, but it was nevertheless dazzling.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year," like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017

Murray, the former world number one who has had an injury-ravaged 2017, recently split once again with coach Ivan Lendl as he aims to regain full fitness for the 2018 season.