United States beat Belarus 3-2 to win 18th Fed Cup tennis title
United States beat Belarus in the deciding tie to win their 18th Fed Cup title.tennis Updated: Nov 13, 2017 00:00 IST
Reuters, Minsk
The United States beat hosts Belarus 3-2 on Sunday to win a record-extending 18th Fed Cup tennis title and their first in 17 years.
Shelby Rogers and Coco Vandeweghe beat Aryna Sabalenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3 7-6(3) in the doubles to hand the visitors the decisive point.
Congratulations 🇺🇸 USA!!! @CoCoVandey @SloaneStephens @Shelby_Rogers_ @Riske4rewards pic.twitter.com/guEwvNDA0U— Fed Cup (@FedCup) November 12, 2017
The U.S. had not won the title since beating Spain 5-0 in 2000.
READ | Roger Federer wins opening match at ATP Finals tennis
Belarus were without former world number one Victoria Azarenka, who missed the final due to an ongoing custody battle with her baby son’s father.