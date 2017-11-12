United States beat Belarus 3-2 to win 18th Fed Cup tennis title

The United States beat hosts Belarus 3-2 on Sunday to win a record-extending 18th Fed Cup tennis title and their first in 17 years.

Shelby Rogers and Coco Vandeweghe beat Aryna Sabalenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3 7-6(3) in the doubles to hand the visitors the decisive point.

The U.S. had not won the title since beating Spain 5-0 in 2000.

Belarus were without former world number one Victoria Azarenka, who missed the final due to an ongoing custody battle with her baby son’s father.