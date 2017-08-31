US Open: Caroline Wozniacki loses to Ekaterina Makarova in second round

The 2017 US Open has already witnessed major upsets and two-time runner-up Caroline Wozniacki became the latest name to joint the list of highly seeded women making early exits at this year’s tournament.

The No. 5-seeded Caroline Wozniacki surprisingly lost to 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in the second round.

Wozniacki had won all seven previous matches she had played against Makarova, whose best Grand Slam showing was a semifinal run at Flushing Meadows in 2014.

Wozniacki is a former No. 1 who reached the U.S. Open final in 2009 and 2014.

Her departure means four of the top seven women are out of the field just three days into the two-week tournament.

Wozniacki follows first-round losers No. 2 Simona Halep, No. 6 Angelique Kerber and No. 7 Johanna Konta on the way out of a bracket that already was missing 23-time major champion Serena Williams, who is off the tour while awaiting the birth of her first child.