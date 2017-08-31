US Open: Denis Shapovalov upsets Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Garbine Muguruza advances

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov stunned No. 8 seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (3) at the U.S. Open to reach the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov had to go through qualifying to get into the main draw in Flushing Meadows. He is almost exactly 14 years younger than Tsonga, the runner-up at the 2008 Australian Open.

Next up for Shapovalov is a match against Kyle Edmund of Britain. When they faced each other in the Davis Cup in February, Shapovalov was defaulted and fined $7,000 for hitting a ball in anger that struck the chair umpire in the face and broke a bone under his left eye.

Shapovalov’s first major tournament came last month at Wimbledon, where he lost in the first round. He was the junior champion at the All England Club a year ago.

Spanish third seed Garbine Muguruza finished strongly to see off Duan Yingying in the second round at the US Open.

Duan provided a stern challenge in the first set but Wimbledon champion Muguruza seized control to win 6-4 6-0 at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday.

Muguruza blitzed Duan in the second set, breaking on three occasions and winning the final nine games, to set up a meeting with Magdalena Rybarikova in the round of 32.

Garbine Muguruza of Spain returns a shot to Ying-Ying Duan of China. (USA Today Sports)

World number one hopeful Muguruza looked below her best early, sluggish and slow off the mark as she fended off a break point in the sixth game.

The Spaniard found her rhythm as she increased the tempo of the match, eventually enjoying success on Duan’s serve to break for a 5-4 lead.

Muguruza then consolidated as she closed out the first set, which proved to be a little more difficult than expected.



It deflated Duan after a spirited first set, with the Chinese broken immediately in the second.

Duan continued to go for her ground strokes, playing an aggressive game from the baseline, but she was unable to prevent a dramatic shift in momentum as Muguruza broke to love.

And Muguruza raced away with the match, reaching the US Open third round for the first time in her career.