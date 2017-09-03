US Open: Madison Keys defeats Elina Vesnina in tough encounter

Madison Keys took eight of the last nine games and came back to beat Elena Vesnina 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, reaching the US Open’s fourth round for the third consecutive year.

The match ended at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, the second-latest finish for women at Flushing Meadows. The record of 1:48 a.m. was set in a match won by Keys against Alison Riske in the first round a year ago.

1:45am finish for @Madison_Keys as she defeats Vesnina to reach R4!



The 15th-seeded Keys, an American, and the 17th-seeded Vesnina, a Russian, did not even start their third-round match until nearly midnight because of a lengthy day session that ran into the evening.

From 4-all in the second set, Keys didn’t lose another game until she was ahead 5-0 in the third.

Keys gives the United States five women in the fourth round, joining No. 9 Venus Williams, No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe, Sloane Stephens and Jennifer Brady.

Keys will play No. 4 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine next.

Vesnina still has never been past the third round at the US Open in 12 appearances in singles, although she did win the 2014 women’s doubles title.