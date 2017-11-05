Vishnu Vardhan, N Sriram Balaji win Shenzhen Challenger tennis title

Vishnu Vardhan and N Sriram Balaji won their third Challenger title of the 2017 season together when they downed Austin Krajicek and Jackson Withrow in the final of the Shenzhen event in China.

The giant-killing Indians upset the fourth seeded Americans 7-6(3) 7-6(3) in a tight summit clash of the USD 75,000 event.

They earned 90 ranking points each and split USD 4650 as prize money.

Before this event, Vardhan and Balaji had triumphed at Chengdu and Fergana as well.

Vardhan had also won a title with Toshihide Matsui in Astana.

Vardhan, who is ranked 134 in doubles, is likely to achieve his career-best ranking when the new list will be issued tomorrow. His previous career-best rank was 123, achieved in August this year.