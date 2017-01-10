When Nick Kyrgios did a Meryl Streep, taunted Donald Trump with 4-letter T-shirt

Australian tennis bad boy or star (depending on how you look at him) Nick Kyrgios, has, so far, been apolitical in his antics. But all that changed Monday night in Sydney when he decided to leave a message for Donald Trump: a la Meryl Streep but with trademark Kyrgios cockiness in it.

After his victory over former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal at the Fast4 exhibition match, building up the Australian Open next week, Nick Kyrgios wore a ‘F**k Donald Trump’ t-shirt for the press conference.

US actress Meryl Streep had made a political statement, speaking against Donald Trump, during her life-time achievement award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday.

I love Meryl Streep for this #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pgkxZ3jqSd — The Bucket List🎅🏻 (@ThatBucketList) January 10, 2017

Kyrgios, it’s evident, is not as verbose (read: well spoken) or stage savvy as the legendary Hollywood actress. So, the 21-year-old World No 14 tennis player, let his t-shirt do the talking.

Kyrgios did explain the t-shirt during the press conference, again in his trademark style. “It’s pretty explanatory,” said the player, who is heading to the Australian Open with no coach and a nagging knee injury.

Kyrgios has said that he would fight through the pain barrier, revealing that he will use cortisone to get through the first Grand Slam of the year.

The knee injury forced him to a straight-sets loss in his third and final match at last week’s Hopman Cup in Perth.

“I’m getting some sort of cortisone thing but it’s not an injection,” Kyrgios was quoted in the media. “I’m doing everything I can for it.”