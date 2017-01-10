 When Nick Kyrgios did a Meryl Streep, taunted Donald Trump with 4-letter T-shirt | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 10, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

When Nick Kyrgios did a Meryl Streep, taunted Donald Trump with 4-letter T-shirt

tennis Updated: Jan 10, 2017 12:28 IST
Leslie Xavier
Leslie Xavier
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Nick Kyrgios made the political statement against Donald Trump during the press conference after beating Spain’s Rafael Nadal in Sydney. (Melanie Dinjaski/Twitter.com)

Australian tennis bad boy or star (depending on how you look at him) Nick Kyrgios, has, so far, been apolitical in his antics. But all that changed Monday night in Sydney when he decided to leave a message for Donald Trump: a la Meryl Streep but with trademark Kyrgios cockiness in it.

After his victory over former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal at the Fast4 exhibition match, building up the Australian Open next week, Nick Kyrgios wore a ‘F**k Donald Trump’ t-shirt for the press conference.

US actress Meryl Streep had made a political statement, speaking against Donald Trump, during her life-time achievement award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Kyrgios, it’s evident, is not as verbose (read: well spoken) or stage savvy as the legendary Hollywood actress. So, the 21-year-old World No 14 tennis player, let his t-shirt do the talking.

Kyrgios did explain the t-shirt during the press conference, again in his trademark style. “It’s pretty explanatory,” said the player, who is heading to the Australian Open with no coach and a nagging knee injury.

Kyrgios has said that he would fight through the pain barrier, revealing that he will use cortisone to get through the first Grand Slam of the year.

The knee injury forced him to a straight-sets loss in his third and final match at last week’s Hopman Cup in Perth.

“I’m getting some sort of cortisone thing but it’s not an injection,” Kyrgios was quoted in the media. “I’m doing everything I can for it.”

tags

more from tennis

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<