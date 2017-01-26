When Roger Federer’s wife Mirka hated to see her hubby lose vs Stan Wawrinka

Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka’s semifinal match had the Rod Laver Arena and tennis fans all around waiting with bated anticipation. But, no one could match the anxiety Federer’s wife Mirka was going through, sitting so close to the live action on Thursday night in Melbourne.

The 38-year-old Federer could barely breathe when Stan Wawrinka staged a comeback to take the Australian Open men’s singles semifinal into a decider.

Mirka could be seen praying in Roger Federer’s player box, to sometimes just hanging her head in frustration at an unforced error or jumping with sheer joy at each point her husband won.

When the score read 40-15, 4-2 in Roger Federer’s favour, Mirka just refused to look up to see how the point would play out! Well, we all know how that turned out! Roger won to take a 5-2 lead.

When Roger Federer was one game away from reaching his 28th Grand Slam final, Mirka could barely contain her emotions.

Eyes closed and hands clasped in prayer, she emoted what millions of Federer fans where going through. But to everyone’s relief, Federer delivered when it mattered.

Roger Federer reached the final in Melbourne after seven long years for a chance to win his fifth Australian Open title.