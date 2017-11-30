Yannick Noah stays on as France Davis Cup tennis skipper

France’s Davis Cup captain Yannick Noah will oversee his team’s defence of the title they won last weekend with success over Belgium in the final.

“@NoahYannick has confirmed his wish to defend the Silver Salad Bowl (trophy) and will be captain of #TeamFranceTennis @Davis Cup in 2018. RDV in Albertville on February 2 against the Netherlands,” the French Tennis Federation announced on Twitter on Thursday.

.@noahyannick a confirmé sa volonté de défendre le Saladier d’Argent et sera le capitaine du #TeamFranceTennis de @daviscup en 2018. RDV à Albertville le 2 février face aux Pays-Bas. pic.twitter.com/TYuRAZX0jw — FFT (@FFTennis) November 30, 2017

Noah, 57, guided France to a tenth title but first since 2001 with a 3-2 triumph over Belgium in Lille.

“It will be good if he stays,” said Lucas Pouille, who claimed the decisive point in the closing singles against Steve Darcis on Sunday.

“You don’t change a winning team,” added Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who picked up one point from two over the three-day final.

Noah was winning his third title as skipper after successful campaigns in the competition in 1991 and 1996.

The last Frenchman to win a Grand Slam tournament at the 1983 French Open pulled off a tactical masterstroke when picking Richard Gasquet to partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert for the first time in Saturday’s crucial doubles victory.