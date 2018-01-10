Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan advance in Australian Open tennis qualifiers
Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan won their respective Australian Open qualifier matches while it was the end of the road for Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.tennis Updated: Jan 10, 2018 17:57 IST
India’s top singles players Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan came from behind to win their respective matches at the Australian Open qualifiers but it was end of the road for Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.
Bhambri, seeded 15th, overcame Canada’s Bradely Schuner 1-6 6-3 6-4 in the opening round and will next take on Spain’s Carlos Taberner.
READ | Garbine Muguruza out of Sydney International tennis with thigh injury
Ramkumar, seeded 28th, edged out American Bradley Klahn 6-7(8) 7-6(3) 6-2 in his match to set up a second round clash against French man Gleb Sakharov.
READ | Novak Djokovic tips Nick Kyrgios to challenge Federer, Nadal at Australian Open
Prajnesh made a good start but lost steam as the match progressed, losing 6-1 1-6 2-6 to Germany’s Tobias Kamke.
Nagal, who recently played his maiden ATP World Tour event in Pune, went down fighting 6-7 (5) 6-3 3-6 to Italy’s Alessandro Giannessi.