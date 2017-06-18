12 stunning photos that shall take you on a mini-tour of Jammu and Kashmir

“This land is Kashmir! This, here, where you sit right now is Jannat. Paradise. Which you can seek while you are alive.”

― Sanchit Gupta, The Tree with a Thousand Apples

It is unfortunate that whenever one thinks of Kashmir nowadays, it is the state of conflict that comes to mind. Kashmir truly is a paradise that needs to be experienced during one’s lifetime.

There are various lesser known facts about this jannat, like the fact that Jammu and Kashmir has a separate constitution, separate flag, the state animal is Hangul and the state bird is the Black-Necked Crane.

For the ones who have never been there, here are a few photos from there which just might convince you to make a trip:

Shikara boats on the Dal lake. (Shutterstock)

Leh palace, Ladakh. (Shutterstock)

A landscape near Drass on the way to ZogiLa Pass, Kargil, Ladakh. Drass is the world’s second coldest inhabited place after Siberia. (Shutterstock)

A flock of sheep crossing ZojiLa Pass, Ladakh. ZojiLa Pass (3,529 metres) is a gateway to Ladakh and one of the toughest passes of Ladakh. (Shutterstock)

Lamayuru Monastery, Ladakh. (Shutterstock)

An ornamental houseboat on Dal Lake. (Shutterstock)

Cable car in Gulmark, Kashmir. (Shutterstock)

Persian style Nishat Garden. (Shutterstock)

Pari Mahal or The Fairies Abode is a seven-terraced garden in Srinagar. (Shutterstock)

Sonamarg Mountain. (Shutterstock)

The old Mughal Bridge on the Dal Lake is the remnant of an ancient road from the Mughal empire. This bridge is only accessible by a shikara. (Shutterstock)

