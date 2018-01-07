7 enchanting destinations in Switzerland that are perfect for a romantic getaway

Are you a romance buff who’s grown-up watching Shah Rukh Khan romancing with his heroines in the mystic snow-clad mountains of the Swiss alps? Do you too dream of a dreamy haven for your honeymoon? If yes, then look no further than the lakes and valleys of Switzerland!

Nestled amidst mountains and greenery that will melt your heart with their magical beauty, Switzerland is a musical in motion -- the perfect backdrop to your love song. A land of unspoiled lakes, thick alpine forests and snow-clad mountains, Switzerland captivates your senses and mesmerises you with its charm. Here is a list of some of the most captivating places in Switzerland that you can explore on your romantic getaway:

Lucerne

No doubt one of the best honeymoon places in Switzerland! The colourful medieval architecture and gorgeous fountains are amongst the many charming attractions in this beautiful town. Laze around the beautiful lake side views, stunning landscapes and massive churches. Roam around hand in hand amidst the stunning serenity of this town. Envisioned with a fairy-tale aura and a vintage feel, this is your gateway to central Switzerland.

The colourful medieval architecture and gorgeous fountains are amongst the many charming attractions in the beautiful town of Lucerne. (Seatback_Upright/Instagram)

Zurich

Surrounded by marvellous mountains, scenic waterfront promenades and alpine landscapes, Zurich is a popular honeymoon destination that promises a romantic getaway experience that will enchant you for a lifetime. Zurich has some of the world’s most famous - and fanciest - art galleries. Its stunning beauty and picturesque landscapes are just some of the elements that make it a standout city.

Zurich is a popular honeymoon destination that promises a romantic getaway experience that will enchant you for a lifetime. (HelloZurich/Instagram)

St. Moritz

Some places on earth are simply unlike anywhere else. The mere mention of their name is strangely compelling and brings to mind all manner of stunning imagery. This place will fulfil all your desires of experiencing a fancy holiday in a luxury resort with heart-warming views around. Chic, elegant and exclusive with a cosmopolitan ambiance, St. Moritz is one of the most famous resort towns in the world. St. Moritz is the perfect winter holiday destination with heart-warming views and that spoils you with unique opportunities in and around town.

St. Moritz is the perfect winter holiday destination with heart-warming views and that spoils you with unique opportunities in and around town. (Denisecebulec/Instagram)

Zermatt

This car-free village is one of the best Switzerland honeymoon spots if mountaineering and skiing is what gets you both pumped up. The winters in Zermatt are a perfect time to plan your visit to witness the best the city has to offer. When well-lit, the town transforms into a picture-perfect postcard that is bound to make your honeymoon in Switzerland extra special.

This car-free village is one of the best Switzerland honeymoon spots if mountaineering and skiing is what gets you both pumped up. (Kaytherunaway/Instagram)

Lake Geneva

Take a break now rest a while laze around in the serenity of Europe’s largest Alpine lake, go window shopping in the UN city, stroll through the numerous gardens parks and promenades.

The second most populous Swiss city, Geneva located on the banks of the Lake Geneva has attracted visitors with its assortment of panoramic vistas and extensive collection of indoor and outdoor activities. Apart from offering gorgeous panoramic views, this city has so much to see and do, that you won’t ever come across a dull moment.

Lausanne

Honeymooning sure gets the party mode on, and why wouldn’t it? It’s the perfect time to celebrate the beginning of your new life. Romantic restaurants and hip nightlife are some of the highlights of Lausanne’s outstanding city life that drive honeymooners crazy. That’s not all. Lausanne’s central location on the lake is the perfect home base for exploring the area’s wine region and small resort towns.

Davos

A destination of superlatives and a place where the Alps meet the sky. The city of Davos is the highest town in the Alps as well as a high-altitude health resort its known for offering myriad opportunities to enjoy winter sports in Switzerland. Get close to nature and wildlife along with the options of indulging in the broad array of shopping choices, redefined dining, after-sunset partiers, bars and cozy accommodation with your sweetheart.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more