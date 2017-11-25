A British man orders veg meal in flight, gets an apple and a pear with fork

Next time you order a vegetarian meal on a flight, hope that you don’t meet the same fate as London-based writer Steve Hogarty.

Hogarty tweeted on November 17 a picture of the meal that was served to him by Avianca Airline: It showed an apple and a pear, served with a knife and a fork.

The vegetarian meal on this flight is an apple and a pear wrapped in clingfilm, served with a knife and fork. pic.twitter.com/CT7hypCylb — Steve Hogarty (@misterbrilliant) November 17, 2017

“The vegetarian meal on this flight is an apple and a pear wrapped in clingfilm, served with a knife and fork,” Hogarty said.

Hogarty’s tweet created started notching up reposts and favourites soon enough, and many chimed in with witty responses.

“You are helping airlines industry to redefine a vegetarian meal. Hope they do that on the basis of various views and experiences presented to them on a platter for their home work. Wish you become the change agent here,” one of the users commented on Hogarty’s post.

Yeah bro, unlike the airlines in the US that serve either a bag of peanuts or those delish Biscoff cookies everyone fights for. At least this one's good for your health — Saotome Genma (@Gospodin_Camilo) November 23, 2017

Others took the opportunity to share similar experiences they had with other airlines. Some of the users’ complains were duly acknowledged by respective airlines.

“On a recent @British_Airways flight I asked for a vegetarian meal and they told me they had none left, but kindly offered me chicken or beef as an alternative. I eventually got given some cheese..,” one user named Mike Gilyatt commented, tagging the British Airways’ Twitter account.

The airways wasted no time in responding to Gilyatt. It replied, “This is disappointing to hear, Mike. Where were you travelling from and to? We can pre order vegetarian meals on our long haul services and in our Club Europe flights.^Corry.”

Thank you for sharing, Raj. Passenger need to pre-book the special meal 24 hours prior to departure. Hope this clarifies.-AK — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) November 22, 2017

In the meantime, Hogarty’s original tweet that started the thread got a response from Avianca.

“Service is our priority, please let us know your flight date/number and also your contact information via DM. This is not our standard so we surely will investigate as soon as possible. AC,” it tweeted.

Here are some other funny responses to Hogarty’s post.

@emirates this was my meal with emirates a few weeks back while my friends got afternoon tea! Who knew vegetarians were so hard to cater for 😂 pic.twitter.com/vAAqSqXYOn — Becky (@BectoriaD87) November 22, 2017

I asked for a veggie meal on a flight once and this is what I got. At least yours was wrapped pic.twitter.com/1yU8GCceO4 — Dave O'Carroll (@DaveOCarroll) November 18, 2017