Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli in South Africa: Here are the must-see places on New Year’s Eve

The world has been collectively swooning over the grand wedding of India’s two biggest A-listers, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. With the two emerging as the ultimate trendsetters of the year, their trip to South Africa close to the New Year’s Eve is sure to give us all #UltimateTravelGoals.

• New Year’s Eve at the V&A Waterfront

The Waterfront, set against a backdrop of magnificent sea and mountain views, bustles with splendid colors and carnival atmosphere on New Year’s Eve. It comes alive with roaming musicians, bands, street dancers and floats. And with this year’s celebration themed Earth, Wind, Fire and Water, a sensational treat is in store! In the middle of this magic is where the lovebirds should countdown the minutes to New Year.

Sunset at Milnerton Beach. (Shutterstock)

• The Lantern Parade at Nieu Bethesda

The happy couple can have their Disney moment as they gaze up at the heavens filled with pretty lanterns. A powerful symbol of hope and beauty, the parade crosses cultural and religious barriers in a joyous celebration. From the singing procession to dancing until midnight under the stars to making your own lantern and letting it go with a wish, the formula to an unforgettable night is right here.

• Sunset Champagne Cruise

The golden sun dipping into the ocean along with the fresh ocean breeze and a glass of champagne will promise Virat and Anushka a romantic ride. What add to the experience are glimpses of penguins, dolphins, sharks and seals! Here’s the perfect place to toast to the start of something new.

• Watch the Fireworks from Milnerton Beach

If the lovely duo are keen on watching fireworks but prefer to get away from the crowds and would rather a calmer New Year’s Eve, they can head to Milnerton Beach. With toes tucked in the sand, a blanket, picnic basket and a cozy spot on the beach, they can enjoy each other’s company and still have a full view of the fantastic fireworks against a starry sky. Milnerton is also well-known for its historic lighthouse, which sits virtually on the beach.

The Vineyards are playing host to the Grand South NYE 2017, featuring DJ Rene ‘the Frenchman’. (Shutterstock)

• Fire and Ice Street Party

The much anticipated Street Party is sure to make the mercury rise and the Mother City’s sidewalks sizzle. Add to that the newlyweds grooving to the eclectic mix of sounds ranging from commercial EDM to underground electro - the temperature will sky-rocket. Thundering bass, sensational live entertainment, dancers, body-painted performers and flowing champagne make this the ultimate open-air party. Bring in the New Year with style!

• Cape Point Vineyards

India’s sweethearts will sure have an interesting time at the Cape Point Vineyards with the theme - Steampunk Extravaganza and prizes for being best dressed! The Vineyards are playing host to the Grand South NYE 2017, featuring DJ Rene ‘the Frenchman’. Rolling lawns overlooking a dam and wine made at vineyards themselves are on offer.

