Delhi women on a travel trail: A sneak peek into celebrity travelogues

Planning a dream vacation but can’t get the wheels movin’? Here’s some #travelinspo to get you going. With so many exotic locations—dreamy beaches, rolling hills and placid seas out there, if you’re still unable to map your travel plans, not to worry! Take a look a the travel diaries of your favourite celebrities in the Capital. Check out, who road-tripped through Iceland and who wants to chase the Northern Lights, and who runs on the city’s streets to get to know it better.

Local stories

Fitness expert Vesna Jacob recently went to the Andamans.

“I just took a trip to the Andamans. What I really like about travelling is meeting local people and hearing stories about the area. I bring something back from my travels; it enriches me. And then, I can share my experience with people. I try to connect work to travel. I will be soon going to Bhopal for work, but I will take time for sightseeing,” says fitness expert Vesna Jacob.

Travel thoughts

Designer Nida Mahmood made a road-trip with her friends through Iceland.

“I went on a road-trip through Iceland, last summer. The landscape is so different from one part of Iceland to another. When you travel, you learn so much and your horizons expand. You may not pick up a direct inspiration from a particular country, but it helps you think better. I keep going back to London; it’s one of my favourite places in the world,” says designer Nida Mahmood.

Chasing lights

Model Krishna Somani at the Tomorrowland festival.

“I love going to Ibiza...I have been there thrice. You can call me a beach baby. I love Ibiza for the parties, though Vegas is also a good place for parties. I am in love with Santorini; it’s just so peaceful there. I have been to Tomorrowland. I went to Ko Samui last year, but missed the Full Moon party; it’s on my bucket list. Another thing on my bucket list is to catch the Northern Lights in Norway,” says model Krishna Somani.

Run to see the world

Designer Namrata Joshipura was in Vietnam recently and says that it’s a must-visit destination.

“Tokyo is one place, I would love to go back to. The energy, the street fashion, the food, the culture... it all fascinated me. Experiences do influence you. It’s more sublime and moulds your outlook and sensibilities. I was in Vietnam recently, and I tell everyone that it’s one of the must visit destinations. One thing that was on my bucket list was to climb Mt Kilimanjaro. Whenever I travel, I run in the city as it’s a great way to see the place,” says designer Namrata Joshipura.

Girl power

Designer Nikhita Tandon went on an all-girls trip to Rishikesh.

“I had an all-girls trip to Rishikesh for the first time. I think, it was one of the most beautiful experiences. Apart from the adventure sports, there is a whole different culture to explore. I attended all the Ganga aartis. The food is amazing, each cafe would have at least 200 vegan dishes. All these things open your eyes to new ideas and inspirations,” says designer Nikhita Tandon.