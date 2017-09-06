Does your office view match up? Pilots show amazing pics they’ve taken

For many of us, the window seats on a plane are the best seats as they give us a great view. However, the real treat is when you get to sit in the cockpit.

Monarch pilots Paul Fox and Ashish Raval have hundreds of photos on Instagram taken from their rides in the sky across Europe, and we’ve compiled a few so that you get to see the skies from their eyes.

The truly awesome power of nature. A thunderstorm as seen from 39,000ft. A post shared by Flying Foxoir 🇬🇧✈️ (@flying_foxoir) on Oct 15, 2016 at 2:26pm PDT

Another star photo for you - taken last week in the Galloway forest. The place has excellent dark skies which allows for some spectacular night photography. Just play around with settings and inspired by @smallt0wnhero Hope you all enjoy A post shared by Flying Foxoir 🇬🇧✈️ (@flying_foxoir) on Oct 12, 2015 at 1:56pm PDT

More from RIAT. The amazing breitling wing walkers! A post shared by Flying Foxoir 🇬🇧✈️ (@flying_foxoir) on Jul 18, 2014 at 3:55am PDT

Quite like this one :) A post shared by Flying Foxoir 🇬🇧✈️ (@flying_foxoir) on Aug 13, 2014 at 5:51am PDT

