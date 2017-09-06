 Does your office view match up? Pilots show amazing pics they’ve taken | travel | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 06, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Does your office view match up? Pilots show amazing pics they’ve taken

Monarch pilots Paul Fox and Ashish Raval have hundreds of photos on Instagram taken from their rides.

travel Updated: Sep 06, 2017 08:46 IST
HT Correspondent
A view of London with the Thames visible.
A view of London with the Thames visible. (flying_foxoir Instagram)

For many of us, the window seats on a plane are the best seats as they give us a great view. However, the real treat is when you get to sit in the cockpit.

Monarch pilots Paul Fox and Ashish Raval have hundreds of photos on Instagram taken from their rides in the sky across Europe, and we’ve compiled a few so that you get to see the skies from their eyes.

The truly awesome power of nature. A thunderstorm as seen from 39,000ft.

A post shared by Flying Foxoir 🇬🇧✈️ (@flying_foxoir) on

The truly awesome power of nature. A thunderstorm as seen from 39,000ft.

A post shared by Flying Foxoir 🇬🇧✈️ (@flying_foxoir) on

Weathering the storm... Huge thunderstorms gather over Menorca. Using the weather radar and our training we were able to thread our way through the gathering tempest and land safely at our destination. Shortly after landing I managed to snap this great photo of the storm front. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖#avgeek #megaplane #Menorca #awesome #piloteyes #stormy #aviationpics #dailyplane #instaplane #nikon #Monarch #thunderstorm #Instagramaviation #landscapephotography #igdaily #agameoftones #aviationimages #visualsoflife #phototag_it #ic_landscapes #jaw_dropping_shots #beautiful #ig_masterpiece #moodygrams #amazingphotohunter #awesome_photographers #discoverearth #monarchairlines

A post shared by Flying Foxoir 🇬🇧✈️ (@flying_foxoir) on

More from RIAT. The amazing breitling wing walkers!

A post shared by Flying Foxoir 🇬🇧✈️ (@flying_foxoir) on

Quite like this one :)

A post shared by Flying Foxoir 🇬🇧✈️ (@flying_foxoir) on

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

more from travel
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you