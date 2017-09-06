Does your office view match up? Pilots show amazing pics they’ve taken
Monarch pilots Paul Fox and Ashish Raval have hundreds of photos on Instagram taken from their rides.travel Updated: Sep 06, 2017 08:46 IST
For many of us, the window seats on a plane are the best seats as they give us a great view. However, the real treat is when you get to sit in the cockpit.
Monarch pilots Paul Fox and Ashish Raval have hundreds of photos on Instagram taken from their rides in the sky across Europe, and we’ve compiled a few so that you get to see the skies from their eyes.
Black and white just seemed to work best on this shot. High over the Atlantic, passing traffic passes 1000ft below us, heading home..
Weathering the storm... Huge thunderstorms gather over Menorca. Using the weather radar and our training we were able to thread our way through the gathering tempest and land safely at our destination. Shortly after landing I managed to snap this great photo of the storm front.
Early morning departure from Leeds as we head out towards Turkey. Down below the power stations on the East coast of Yorkshire stand proud above the early morning mists... just love my job! (although getting up at 4am isn't the best...)
