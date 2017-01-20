For hassle-free travelling: Here’s how to pack your suitcase the right way

If your goal this year is to travel around the globe, then one of the biggest challenges you are going to face is not planning your itinerary but packing. Packing your suitcase can be a tricky process, and if done right can save you from dragging along heavy baggage. Here are a few smart packing hacks to avoid this hassle and help you travel with ease.

1) Roll your clothes: The most clichéd rule of travelling is to travel light. Smart packing is essential if you want a hassle-free trip. Always roll your clothes rather than folding them or laying them out flat — this will save space for you. Roll clothes like jeans, chinos and trousers. Rolling your clothes will also ensure that they remain wrinkle free.

2) Wrap your ironed shirts and blouses in newspapers: Wrapping your ironed shirts and blouses in newspapers is like killing two birds with one stone. Firstly, it saves spaces and also makes packing and unpacking a tidier process. Secondly, it also keeps the ironed clothes wrinkle free.

3) Toiletries in see-through, self-locking plastic bags: Shampoos, conditioners and deodorants can at times leak and ruin your clothes. Therefore, it’s advisable to pack them in small see-through, self-locking plastic bags. Since, the security is tight at airports these days, this process will also help you go through security checks with ease as toiletries will be easy to spot. You can also pack your medication in self-sealing plastic bags.

4) Store shoes in shower caps: Dirty or not, shoes need to be packed in such a way that they don’t get in contact with other content in your suitcase. Packing your shoes in shower caps is the ideal way. This will also ensure they are neatly tucked in your suitcase without taking much space.

5) Store items inside of your shoes: If you are really short on space then you can store items such as socks and jewellery in your shoes. You can also keep your cash safely packed inside a shoe. Placing items inside of your shoe is a smart way to save space.

