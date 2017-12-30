From Bandhavgarh to Costa Rica: These destinations were a hit with photographers in 2017

Are you a travel and photography fan? If yes, then you must visit the picturesque and exotic locations suggested by India’s largest travel-and-photography company Toehold. As per the company’s latest survey, photographers have identified some of the best destinations for photography-related travel in 2017.

Here are the top destinations for photographers in 2017:

Bandhavgarh

Rich in floral diversity and boasting one of the highest concentrations of the Royal Bengal Tiger, the destination is a must for those looking to capture pictures of the majestic beast in a lush backdrop.

Costa Rica

This tropical paradise offers an unmatched range of wildlife and photographic opportunities, in addition to offering creative freedom in taking pictures of effervescently beautiful avian life such as hummingbirds.

Kabini

An evergreen destination for all times of the year, this wildlife sanctuary offers a convenient location and the exciting prospect of sighting unique animals such as melanistic leopards, popularly known as black panthers.

East Africa (Kenya and Tanzania)

The Serengeti landscape is one of the world’s most popular travel and photography destinations, and its endless wildlife-watching and photo opportunities with the world’s most impressive species in their natural habitat - the Big Five - made it incredibly popular in 2017 and a must-do destination for 2018.

Kamchatka

Considered Russia’s most scenically and geologically dramatic region, this vast volcanic peninsula offers extraordinary primal beauty in its secluded and tranquil wilderness. It promises the prospect of photographing brown bears on foot and the opportunity to spot whales out at sea.

Corbett

Named after legendary tiger hunter Jim Corbett who put Kumaon on the conservation and literary map, Jim Corbett National Park offers a wonderful ecotourism experience alongside the prospect of catching a glimpse of the Royal Bengal tiger and herds of Indian elephants.

Ranthambore

Considered one of the best places in India to spot the Royal Bengal Tiger in its natural habitat, 2017 was a great year at Ranthambore to spot the big cat, particularly with cubs.