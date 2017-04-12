From desert dinners to palace stays, you can now explore India like a true maharaja

From a royal procession astride elephants, to dinner in the desert and stays at some of the most opulent palaces across India, a new travel itinerary has been created for travellers looking to explore India like a true maharaja.

For the princely sum of $81,400, travellers can sign up for The Royal India Tour, a 17-day itinerary that includes royal receptions at palaces across India, where they will be hosted by members of Indian royalty.

Evenings will involve home-cooked meals and entertainment such as live music and dance performances.

Curated by online luxury boutique VeryFirstTo and Epic India Travel, the trip isn’t for the modest or spotlight-averse.

A post shared by Colours of Rajasthan 🇮🇳™ (@colours_of_rajasthan) on Apr 9, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

Guests receive royal receptions from their hosts, with drums and trumpets signalling their arrival.

During the procession, they will be given the royal treatment, ferried in horse-drawn carriages or atop elephants, with horses, camels, dancers and musicians trailing behind.

Guided tours of Old and New Delhi take guests through the colourful bazaars and narrow streets as only a local can.

The trip will also appeal to those seeking spiritual renewal, with a sail down the mystical River Ganga and a visit to Sarnath, one of Buddhism’s four holiest sites, associated with the Buddha himself.

A post shared by Colours of Rajasthan 🇮🇳™ (@colours_of_rajasthan) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

Travellers will also be blessed with good luck and good health by welcome prayers and chants by priests.

Naturally the trip would not be complete without a trip to the iconic Taj Mahal, where guests will partake in high tea. Other trip highlights include spa treatments, a dinner on the desert dunes near Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and a private dinner on a historic 150-year-old boat once used by maharajas.

Palaces on the itinerary include the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur.

A post shared by Colours of Rajasthan 🇮🇳™ (@colours_of_rajasthan) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

Read more

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more