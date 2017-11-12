Gorgeous beaches, luxury resorts, gourmet food: Top 10 reasons to visit Peru

There’s something for everyone in Peru. Whether you’re a nature lover, a culture vulture, or someone interested in trying out local cuisine, you’ll find plenty of interesting things to do in the country.

• Five-star hotel on the shores of Lake Titicaca: The scenic view produced by the highlands and the highest navigable lake in the world makes a perfect destination for visitors. Its surroundings features a living culture transmitted to the visitor both, tangibly and intangibly. The many high-end lodging options make sure you do not astray from your comfort and well being, while on a crusade to immerse in Peruvian Culture.

• First Class train to Machu Pichu: Set in vintage wagons, it offers breakfast and appetisers and includes a private tour guide during the three and a half hour journey to the Machu Picchu sanctuary.

• Northern beaches and luxury resorts: For a much needed escape from city life, there is nothing like visiting Peru’s resorts such as Playas de Tumbes with their long beaches and warm water, or internationally famous beaches like Mancora, a paradise for both surfers and those searching for a more relaxing environment. Mancora, is also favourite among spa and massage lovers.

• Pisco Sour: Known as the national drink of Peru, Pisco is a spirit made from grapes that emerged in these lands during the colonial era, after introduction of the first vineyard in the country by the Spanish. The history of this iconic drink can be traced back to the 17th century. Today “pisco” is only produced on the coast (up to 2,000 masl - 6,562 fasl) in the departments of Lima, Ica, Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna with the aim of protecting the designation of origin. A long list of cocktails is based on “pisco”. However, the most emblematic is the “pisco sour”, an entirely Peruvian drink that combines the taste of grapes with the sharp acidity of lemon. The basic “pisco sour” recipe uses home-made sugar syrup.

• Wildlife observation: Perhaps connected to the ancestral compliance with nature, today Peru is a privileged country with diversity of animal and plant species which man has managed to live in harmony for thousands of years. Each year, the wildlife observation packages in Peru, attracts thousands of nature-lovers.

• Participating in Peru festivals: Trickling from both native and European ancestors, Peru upholds a wide variety of festivals and traditions that make up its cultural heritage. With a long list of festivals and events through out the year, there’s no chance of nothing happening around the corner each day. From vibrant dances to profound religious acts of devotion, these celebrations fill Peruvian life with passion and happiness.

• Peruvian cuisine: Peruvian cuisine is another expression of a national identity with multiple cultures co-existing in one territory. Peruvians culinary veterans’ expert at experimenting with new flavours, harmonizing aromas and discovering new ways of cooking. The diversity of Peru’s agricultural production, climate, geography, multiple cultures and the genius of its chefs have taken the culinary culture of Peru to the point where it is now recognised as one of the finest expressions of the global cuisine. Mistura is the main gastronomic fair in Peru. It is held every year in Lima, bringing together the leading chefs and restaurants of Peru.

• Handicrafts shopping: Ancient Peruvians were remarkable craftsman with profoundly creative abilities. Pre-Hispanic Peruvian can be dated back to times through the revelation of weaving, gourds, wood, stone, gold, silver, ceramics and even mud, which were utilized for everyday living. Keeping up with the legacy in coastal, mountain and jungle towns, where a variety of woven items, silver filigree, cut gourds, Ayacuchan sacred places, Huamanga stone and wood carvings, Chulucanas stoneware and Monsefú ponchos, among others, are exceedingly liked and valued around the world.

• Sandboarding: Challenge the sands sliding face-down, Sand-boarding on the steep dunes of many desert zones on the Peruvian Coast including Sarapampa (Lima), Camana (Arequipa) and Acari (Arequipa) which is the second highest dune in the World. There are many other sites like La Libertad and Ica that offer sand boarding facilities and equipments. Comfortable clothing and expert advice is recommended before you venture in.

• The Machu Picchu Historic Sanctuary (SMH) is Peru’s most visited protected range. Pronounced a Natural and Cultural Heritage to Humanity, the sanctuary secures archaeological buildings, and biological communities with a wide variety in flora and fauna, some enlisted endangered. The main gem: Machu Picchu, associated with different archaeological sites through the Qhapaq Ñan series (known as the Inca Trail).

