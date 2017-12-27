It’s party time: 5 best places around the globe to ring in New Year 2018

New Year’s Eve may be the perfect time to head to some of the most exciting cities around the globe. There are night-long parties to look forward, firework displays, as well as gourmet meals awaiting you. Here are some of the best cities to visit for NYE:

The image of the giant ball dropping on Times Square has become a staple thanks to Hollywood movies and TV shows. (Wikimedia Commons )

* New York City, USA:

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebrations are iconic. The image of the giant ball dropping on Times Square has become a staple thanks to Hollywood movies and TV shows. This time, watch it live along with millions of other revellers. For a quieter celebration, go cruising on the Hudson River. You can also attend New Year’s Eve concerts and night-long parties, or watch the fireworks display at Prospect Park.

Cost: A round-trip flight from Mumbai to New York City costs Rs 64,000 (approx), while a return ticket from Delhi to New York City costs Rs 75,000 (approx).

On New Year’s Eve, the Eiffel tower in Paris is lit up and looks its very best. There are incredible light shows and fireworks displays all night long across the city. (Shutterstock)

*Paris, France:

Paris is not called the ‘City of Light’ for nothing. On New Year’s Eve, the Eiffel tower in Paris is lit up and looks its very best. There are incredible light shows and fireworks displays all night long across the city. Foodies can book a table at the 58 Tour Eiffel restaurant (first floor of the tower), which serves a Gallic dinner and wine. And for a less touristy experience, you can take dinner cruises along the Seine river. Party animals can head to Moulin Rouge for a cabaret show, gourmet dinner, and dancing.

Cost: A round-trip flight from Delhi/Mumbai to Paris costs Rs 46,000 (approx).

* Hong Kong:

To mark the 20th year of the anniversary of the creation of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the city will have their largest-ever New Year’s Eve production. As part of it, Hong Kong’s skyline will be illuminated in vibrant colours, right from the barges in Victoria Harbor to the rooftops of buildings. There will also be pyrotechnic fireworks, light and sound effects, and musical performances by Australian performing arts group Strange Fruit at the Tsim Sha Tsui Ferry Pier.

Cost: A round-trip flight from Delhi/Mumbai to Hong Kong costs Rs 35,000 (approx).

Celebrations in Amsterdam are held at squares such as Leidseplein, Dam Square, Rembrandtplein and Nieuwmarkt where street parties can last all-night. (Shutterstock)

*Amsterdam, Netherlands

Known for its thriving nightlife and party scene, Amsterdam is a great place to ring in the New Year. Celebrations are held at squares such as Leidseplein, Dam Square, Rembrandtplein and Nieuwmarkt where street parties can last all-night. To view the best fireworks display, head to the Amstel River. Savour Oliebol, the Dutch version of doughnuts, with champagne. Around midnight, people take a bottle of champagne and head to the streets. They set off fireworks in the street and wish people a Happy New Year. Clubs, bars and parties go on till early morning. Keep in mind: it’s economical to book your party tickets in advance.

Cost: A round-trip flight from Delhi/Mumbai to Amsterdam costs Rs 54,000 (approx).

Climb to the top of Lycabettus Hill or Areopagus Hill where you can enjoy breathtaking views of the city. (Shutterstock)

*Athens, Greece

On New Year’s Eve in Athens, climb to the top of Lycabettus Hill or Areopagus Hill where you can enjoy breathtaking views of the city and watch the firework displays. Athens celebrates the New Year with free concerts and animations at Syntagma, the city’s main square. You can also visit a bouzoukia, cabaret-style venues, where you can eat and drink while watching singers perform onstage. Party animals can head to Athens’ bars and clubs. While Greeks celebrate the night with their families, they head to restaurants and bars after midnight to dance the night away.

Cost: A round-trip flight from Mumbai to Athens costs Rs 60,000 (approx), while a flight from New Delhi costs Rs 51,000 (approx).

