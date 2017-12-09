Landmines, vampire deer and Korean tigers: The world’s most dangerous golf course

Are you in the mood for some adrenaline pumping adventure that would redefine the term ‘extreme’? If it’s a yes, and by some stroke of luck (or cruel fate) you happen to be at North and South Korea’s de-militarized zone, do visit their golf course.

Tee off at your own risk. (Youtube)

It is what could easily be called the world’s deadliest golf course, the 192-yard par 3 is equipped with live land mines (so that you have a blast), a gun tower and lies between North and South Korea’s border. The one-hole golf course is one of the few forms of amusement for those stationed at the U.S. Army Camp Bonifas at the North-South Korea border. It was 2,400 meters south of the Military Demarcation Line, and was returned to the Republic of Korea in 2006.

There’s a six foot deep military trench to your right, and barbed wire marks the out of bounds territory to your left. (Youtube)

The sign that greets you at the course. (Youtube)

A sign “Do not retrieve balls from the rough; live mine fields” is how you shall be greeted before you enter the course, which comprises an AstroTurf putting green. Don’t play with golf balls that have some nostalgic value for you, because striking them off the main course would mean saying goodbye to those balls forever. There’s a six foot deep military trench to your right, and barbed wire marks the out of bounds territory to your left.

Vampire deer. (Youtube)

But that’s not all- there’s the local wildlife. And it’s not the friendly kind with whom you can place on your lap and take selfies. Wild boars, Korean tigers, and vampire deer might join you for tea and snacks. Yes, there are creatures called the vampire deer. And they would love to hear from you guys, send them a request on Facebook and your blood sample for friendship.

