Living everyone’s dream: This Aussie couple is travelling the world on a sailboat

Doesn’t getting paid to see the world sound like the ideal job? Well, an Australian couple, Riley (33), and Elayna (24) are living the dream: Their YouTube channel, Sailing La Vagabonde, documents their sailing adventures as they visit countries across the globe. They began in 2014, sailing from Turkey.

Prior to setting off on this crazy journey, they had no clue about sailing. Riley worked on an oil rigger, while Elayna was in Greece working as a singer. Greece was also where the duo first met. In 2013, Riley managed to save enough money to buy a small Beneteau Cyclades yacht, which he bought in Italy and sailed to Greece. Elayna decided to join him and see where the open seas take them. Sounds a bit like a fairy tale, doesn’t it?

Currently, their YouTube channel Sailing La Vagabonde boasts of over 360K subscribers. And it is these very subscribers who help the couple finance their sails. Riley and Elayna’s followers have been sponsoring their travels through the crowdfunding platform, Patreon. As of now, they have 1,675 individuals supporting them, and the couple raises $9,010 (approx. Rs 567,540) per video episode. Their goal is to reach $20,000 (approx. Rs 1,259,800) per video.

On their Patreon page, they write: ‘Because of Patreon we have been able to keep sailing around the world, documenting our voyage to share with you all. With your support, we can buy new filming equipment (which the salt air seems to like destroying/eroding at a fast rate), make repairs to our boat and feed ourselves when we can’t snag a fish! But most importantly, with your support per episode we have been able to keep our content OURS and we have also been able to say no to large companies and sponsorship deals we don’t feel suit us nor feel comfortable with representing. (sic)’

Their videos typically document their highs, lows, and everything in between. They take viewers through what their days look like while living a bohemian lifestyle.

And an enviable lifestyle it certainly is: Great views of the waters, diving and swimming among fish, exploring islands, and learning about new cultures.

Their videos might just inspire you to follow your own dreams!

