Mark your calendar: 5 cultural festivals to attend across India this December

We are in the last leg of the year, and it’s the perfect time to take off on a long winter vacation. It’s also that time of the year when there are several cultural festivals held across the country, offering a glimpse of the cultural landscape of the place you are visiting. Here are 5 festivals that you can’t afford to miss:

Naga tribesmen rehearsing their traditional dance during Hornbill Festival. (Wikimedia Commons )

> Hornbill Festival, Nagaland

Date: December 1 to 10

The Hornbill Festival is a celebration of Naga heritage and an opportunity to meet people from several tribes of Nagaland, savour local food, listen to Naga songs, and browse through their traditional art. Watch out for the traditional archery and wrestling events.

Leh Palace lit up for Galdan Namchot. (Wikimedia Commons)

> Galdan Namchot, Ladakh

Date: December 12

The festival celebrates the birthday of Je Tsongkhapa, a famous teacher of Tibetan Buddhism who is the founder of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism. It also marks the beginning of new year celebrations in Ladakh. Monasteries and buildings are lit up with butter lamps and traditional dishes such as Thukpa and Momo are prepared.

In a Theyyam performance, the performer takes on the role of heroes and ancestral spirits. (Wikimedia Commons )

> Perumthitta Tharavad Kottamkuzhy, Kerala

Date: December 6 to 15

At this 10-day Theyyam dance performance festival, you can watch a variety of Theyyam styles like Elayoor Theyyam, Chamundi Theyyam, Panchoorla Theyyam and Muthor Theyyam. The performer takes on the role of heroes and ancestral spirits.

At the Poush Mela, you can shop for local artefacts and watch folk dances. (Wikimedia Commons)

>> Poush Mela, West Bengal

Date: December 23 to 26

Poush Mela in Santiniketan is a rural carnival. It was started by the Tagore family. Today, it is one of the top tourist attractions at Santiniketan. You can listen to Baul music, watch local folk dancers perform and shop for local artefacts.

> Winter festival in Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Date: December 29 to 30

Mount Abu is the only hill station in Rajasthan and the Winter Festival is one of the most popular events. Artisans gather to showcase their handicrafts and art. You can also listen to folk songs and watch music and dance performances of Ghoomar and Gair.

