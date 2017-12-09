Millennials keener on exploring local culture than visiting tourist spots: Survey

Travellers are more interested in exploring the cultural side of a place rather than touristy locations, reveals a new survey. According to the survey, shared by online accommodation booking website Hotels.com, 64% of the participants want to complete their bucket list with their significant other, read a statement.

The research was conducted by One Poll in September. The data is based on 6,788 respondents across 28 countries where in 300 of them participated from India. Trying unique street food (33%), learning new languages and skills (30%) and skydiving (43%) featured higher than visiting the Eiffel Tower and the Great Wall of China on the bucket list goals.

More than one in 10 Indian travellers want to try something unusual and quirky with bucket list wishes such as meeting Santa Claus in Lapland (19%), visiting a coffee plantation (14%), sing karaoke in Tokyo (17%) or creating your own graffiti street art (18%).

The top five bucket list experiences are: Soar the skies while skydiving (43%), take a road trip through off-the-beaten-path towns (36%), dance the night away with a celebrity (37%), try local street food on holiday (33%) and feature in a music video (33%).

