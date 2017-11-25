Nature lovers, the Krang Shuri fall in Shillong will enchant you with its beauty

Every traveller who loves exploring the offbeat must have this place on their bucket list. The breathtaking natural beauty of the North-East India is after all, irresistible. Out of the innumerable unexplored tourist spots in the region, the Krang Shuri falls of Meghalaya is the most under-rated. This perfect weekend getaway is located ninety kilometres from Shillong in the Amlarem town of Jaintia Hills district.

To attract more tourists, the local authorities have developed the area with proper footpaths leading to the falls. The footpaths are made from the natural multi-coloured stones to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area. Standing viewpoints and necessary safety equipments are also provided to enable visitors to better appreciate the beauty of the waterfall and its surroundings.

There also small caves near the falls waiting to be explored. The tourists who visit the falls incessantly talk about the beauty and the serenity of the place. A tourist from Mumbai said, “This place is totally unexplored. The closer you come to the water fall, it gives an amazing feel. The water is crystal clear”. So, nature lovers make sure you visit these amazing falls because Meghalaya is waiting to surprise you!

