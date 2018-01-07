Now VR to transport tourists in Netharlands to India’s Khajuraho and Kerala backwaters

A virtual reality tour of India’s famous monuments will be the major attraction for visitors to the Netherlands’ largest holiday fair beginning here from Tuesday.

“Virtual reality offers immersive, 3-D experiences via videos with 360-degree perspectives through which visitors will be able to enjoy the experience of visiting the Qutub Minar, Amer Palace, Khajuraho, Nalanda, Kailashnath Temple, Athirappilly Waterfalls, Alappuzha backwaters and various other cultural and natural landmarks in India,” a statement issued today by the Indian Embassy here said.

The India tourism and Kerala tourism stalls and virtual reality displays at the Vakantiebeurs (holiday fair) will be inaugurated on January 9 by India’s Ambassador of India to the Netherlands, Venu Rajamony and the Mayor of Utrecht Jan van Zanen.

Traditional lighting of lamps will be followed by Bhangra dance performances and Indian refreshments throughout the day to showcase India’s cultural richness to visitors, it said. Staff of the Indian Embassy in the Netherlands, India tourism and volunteers from the Indian community will facilitate virtual reality tours of India for visitors during the six-day fair using devices specially procured for the purpose, the statement said.

Vakantiebeurs is held every year in the city of Utrecht at the heart of the Netherlands and attracts a large number of visitors with 1,050 companies participating in 2018. Around 10 travel companies from India are co-exhibitors at the India tourism and Kerala tourism stalls this year.