On a budget: 4 online platforms to rent travel gear and save money

Travelling might be an expensive proposition but there are some ways to cut costs. In an era of sharing economy, rental platforms can help you to organise short and long-term travel plans, and help you save money for all your future trips. Here are a few options:

* Rentsher

Have you wished for a cozy sleeping bag instead of the bulky blanket you are carrying, or dropped the plan to buy baby travel gear because it’s highly expensive and required for a short time. This online renting platform offers a wide range of travel products including luggage, backpacks, strollers, tent accessories and baby travel gear.



* Toehold

Capture your travel memories without spending a lot of money. Toehold provides photography-equipment rentals in Bengaluru and Pune. They rent a comprehensive array of cameras, lenses and accessories. Whether it’s an entry-level camera and kit lens, or a sleek digital SLR camera with an ultra-telephoto lens, Toehold’s rental portfolio is well-stocked.

* Wicked Ride

If you’re getting ready for a motorcycle trip, Wicked Ride can be of great use to you. Wicked Ride rents out exotic bikes such as Harley Davidson Street 750, Iron 883, and Continental GT cafe racer from Royal Enfield and Triumph — Bonneville. Users get to rent by hour or by day.

* BlaBlaCar

If you are looking for company on your long ride or to split the cost of travel with your fellow traveller, Blah Blah Cars is your best bet. Once you book your seat online, you’ll get the car owner’s phone number to arrange the final details. This can be of great value for travellers who make last-minute travel plans.

