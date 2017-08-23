Planning a solo trip this monsoon? Check out these 8 tips before you head out

No doubt, travelling with the squad is great fun. But sometimes the best travel companion you can have is yourself. In fact, more and more Indian women have started undertaking solo trips. If you are a person who does not like following fixed itineraries, hate clicking selfies, love to sample local cuisines and enjoy backpacking, then travelling solo can be a rewarding experience for you. However, the monsoon can play spoilsport if the right precautions are not taken. So, before you pack your bags and get set for a vacation with yourself, read these tips shared by Goomo, an omni-channel travel-tech company, to tackle monsoon woes like a pro!

1) Go waterproof: If you have made up your mind to experience greenery in its full bloom and enjoy the rains to its fullest, then ensure that you carry a waterproof backpack, a good raincoat and umbrella before you set off for your trip. After all, you don’t want to miss out on the fun element because you forgot to arm yourself with waterproof essentials.

2) Carry zip-lock pouches and plastic bags: While you have set your mind on some adventure trekking in the rains, you don’t want to unnecessarily worry about your expensive gadgets getting soaked in the rain. Be it your high-end camera or a luxury smartphone, keep them in zip-lock pouches to protect them from the rains. Also, if your dormitory does not provide the facility to dry your wet clothes or wash them, then plastic bags can come to your rescue.

Be prepared with a first-aid kit in case you fall on a slippery path and injure yourself. (Shutterstock)

3) Avoid street food: While you may be tempted to try out the crunchy and piping hot bhajiyas and chicken momos from the roadside shop, resist your temptation and opt for hygienic food. Avoid consuming any kind of fruit juices; pre-cut fruits and other food items from road side vendors and stick to healthy food, as is in this season, you are more susceptible to health issues. Always ensure that you carry a bottle of boiled water or packaged drinking water and a few light snacks with you.

4) Pack a first- aid box: This is one of the most important essentials to be packed in your travel bag. The probability of slipping and falling on the road or even catching a common cold in the rainy season is high during this time of the year. Therefore, carry a first-aid box which includes painkillers, medicines, pain relief spray and a sanitizer, etc.

5) Cope up with power shortage: Be wary of unexpected power cuts during the rainy season. Arm yourself with a power bank and a pocket torch, as they can come in handy if you get stuck in traffic jams or there is a power outage in your hotel.

6) Use insect repellents: The monsoon can easily attract certain insects, especially mosquitoes. Carry appropriate repellents such as sprays, creams and gels to keep mosquito bites at bay and protect yourself from any life-threatening diseases.

7) Choose comfortable clothes: Pick the right clothes in dark colours and synthetic material that can dry off easily. Choose from rain-proof shoes before you set out for the trip.

8) Find your people if you need help: Even though you are out alone to explore a different city, try and stay connected on social media or other networking sites. Talk to people around and make friends; you’ll be surprised how great it can be to find a local tour guide for free or a helping hand in case of an emergency.

