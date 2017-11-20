Planning a trip to Oman? These luxury resorts are the finest ever created

Bored of the humdrum of life? Desire to visit a peaceful holiday destination? The pictorial landscapes, exotic beaches and superlative hospitality of the luxury resorts in Oman can be a perfect “check-in”.

With its tourist season currently on, the country -- which sees visitors from across the world and is a little over three hours by air from India -- has a lot to offer in terms of experiences through its delightful resorts. Lazy lads seeking a comfortable experience will also be enthused about trying out the adventures on offer.

A post shared by Dunes By AlNahda (@dunesbyalnahda) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

One such resort is Dunes by Al Nahda, situated at Wadi Al Abiyad Sands in Barka. Surrounded by undulating dunes and mountains all around, this desert resort gives a nice soothing experience and has 50 tent-style rooms.

With an open-air dining area and activities like bunker golf course, dune bashing, quad biking, sand surfing and camel riding, this place fits the idea of a perfect holiday destination with family or friends.

A post shared by Dunes By AlNahda (@dunesbyalnahda) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

Interestingly, the resort’s head chef Mathivanan Lakshmanan, who hails from India, said a lot of foreigners residing at the property demand Indian cuisine, especially shahi paneer and pav bhaji.

Since the wedding season is on, if honeymooners are looking for a royal experience, try Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, located 2,000 metres above the sea level on the Green Mountain.

A post shared by Dunes By AlNahda (@dunesbyalnahda) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

It has a once-in-a-lifetime experience to offer -- Diana’s Point, which surprised me. The spot, named after the late Princess Diana, was full of European and American couples celebrating the romantic environs at the resort with light music and a 360-degree view of mountains.

With an average temperature of around 20 degrees -- half of what I experienced at other places in Oman -- this resort leaves you in awe not only with its outer scenic beauty but also with the hospitality, multinational cuisine and luxurious rooms. And don’t miss out on spending some leisure time on the balcony to soak in the straight-out-of-a-painting scene.

A post shared by Angelo (@angelotamizi) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:50am PST

Another interesting destination is the Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa. Situated in Muscat near the seashore, this grand property hosts a lot of Indian weddings.

There are various activities like beach parties, dolphin watching and boat riding on offer. Sounds of Arabian music adds to the experience of dining here.

A post shared by Antje (@antje_loveslife) on Nov 19, 2017 at 11:16pm PST

Whether it’s about residing on sand dunes, near the sea or on top of a mountain, the resorts in Oman make the stay special. But you do need to really loosen up your purse strings. To be honest, the only things offered for free are the dates and coffee.

Interestingly, all these resorts are located not too far away from one another. One can easily enjoy their hospitality to the fullest in a week’s time.

