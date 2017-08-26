Planning a vacation? Here’s what you should keep in mind while booking a hotel

A holiday with your loved ones gives you the chance to great incredible memories. However, while planning a family vacation, multiple factors need to be considered - from managing the needs of all of your family members, to ensuring that the hotel fits in your budget. Saddam Zaroo, Managing Director of Hotel RK Sarovar Portico, Srinagar, and Puneet Jaggi, Managing Director of travel agency TravelDecorum.com, list down things one needs to keep in mind while booking a hotel for a family vacation:

* Location of the hotel: One should select the hotel by checking out its location over the map or the areas nearby. It should be located at a safe area or within walking distance to the major attractions you plan to visit.

* Family-friendly room features and amenities: The hotel should be well-equipped with all the basic and some add-on amenities like larger rooms, separate bathroom with pocket door, laundry service, room wi-fi, parking and take away service.

Go for a hotel which offers various cuisines. (Shutterstock)

* Select hotel with multiple dining options: Always look out for hotels which offer various in house restaurants like fine-dine and coffee shop, which makes your trip more interesting and allows you to relish more food options.

* Size of the rooms: If you are looking to accommodate the entire family (up to four people) in one room, make sure the size of the room is spacious enough for the entire family. Check if the hotel has an extra bed facility in case you need one.

* Special facilities for children: Do check in advance if the hotel provides separate pools for children with life guards around during the swimming hours.

* Research about the hotel: Last but not the least, do read the reviews on the hotel before making the final payment.

