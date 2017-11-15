Planning a vacation in December? Here’s why you should do your bookings before Nov 18

Thinking of ways to escape Delhi’s air pollution? If you are planning a vacation in December, it is time then to book the flight tickets now. Chances are that you may also get good deals on hotel rates, says a report.

Travel site TripAdvisor announced the Best Time to Book for the Holidays report on Wednesday revealing that you can consistently find the lowest hotel rates on hotels for the last two weeks of December if they book the tickets by November 18.

For a hotel in the US, if you book before November 18, you can save 18% compared to early year peak rates. Also if you are planning to stay in a hotel in Europe, book during this window to save 21% compared to peak. For hotels in Asia, similarly, you can get up to 12% off versus highs.

Also while airfares change frequently and are dependent on the departure destination, this year, with the Christmas holiday falling on a Monday, you can save 14% on average by flying on Sunday, December 24, compared to flying the day before on Saturday (December 23), said a statement.

Similarly, flying on New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31) will save you 12 to 23% on average. “The approaching holiday season has travellers looking for best prices and bargains for their travel considering hotels and flight prices soar during this time. TripAdvisor’s Best Times to Book report is meant to help price-conscious Indian travellers feel confident that they’re going to make the most of their travel budgets and that they have a great time this year-end,” said Nikhil Ganju, Country Manager, TripAdvisor India.

